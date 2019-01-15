Turnovers Make It Tough For Dos Pueblos Girls at Cabrillo

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos couldn't shake the turnover bug and lost a 39-28 Channel League girls basketball game at Cabrillo on Tuesday night.

The Chargers committed 23 turnovers in the game.

"The game was played at the pace we wanted. However, turnovers limited our chances at scoring," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Ashley Gerken scored six points to lead DP in scoring and freshman Lily Mires had eight rebounds.

The Chargers (11-9, 1-4) play at Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

