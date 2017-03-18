Chamber Trip Offers Travelers Taste of Tuscany

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will offer a guided tour of Tuscany in Italy Nov. 7-15. A trip preview will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the chamber office conference room, 1056 Eugenia Place, Suite B.

Chamber and community members are invited to join this trip, designed to give travelers a taste of the history, cuisine and culture of the Tuscan region.

Travelers will enjoy all seven nights in one hotel, in the city of Montecatini Terme, a charming town known for its spas and resorts.

Included in the tour is an excursion to Florence with a visit to the city’s famed cathedral and a tour of the Academy Gallery to see Michelangelo’s statue of David.

Also on the itinerary are day trips to Siena, Pisa, Lucca and San Gimignano. There will be a visit to a local winery for a tasting as well as a Tuscan cooking class. An optional tour to Portofino and the Italian Riviera is available.

Tour price is $2,950 per person (double occupancy),which includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles, first class hotel accommodations, 11 meals, professional tour escort, baggage handling, and sightseeing with admission to all attractions per itinerary.

RSVPs for the preview are requested, though not required, at 684-5479.

Goal of the travel program is to expose business leaders and community members to different cultures at reasonable group rates.

For more information on the chamber's travel program, contact Joyce Donaldson, 684-5470, or visit www.carpinteriachamber.org.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.