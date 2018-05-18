Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

TV Santa Barbara Adds Dean Noble to Board of Directors

Zoo administrator has background in entertainment field

Dean Noble and Audrey the giraffe at Santa Barbara Zoo.
Dean Noble and Audrey the giraffe at Santa Barbara Zoo. (Santa Barbara Zoo)
By Erik Davis for TV Santa Barbara | May 18, 2018 | 12:54 p.m.

Dean Noble has joined the TV Santa Barbara Board of Directors. He is currently the director of marketing at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Noble began his career in the entertainment industry and worked in feature film development and acquisitions for ITC Entertainment in Studio City.

He spent 10 years with the Universal Studios Recreation Group and was part of the Grand Opening Marketing Team for the $2 billion Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka.

Noble was director of marketing for the Roger Richman Agency, representing celebrity brands such as Steve McQueen and Albert Einstein. He has a BA in English from Pepperdine University and an MBA from California Lutheran University.

He has taught The Zoo class at Cal State University Channel Islands. Noble grew up in Honolulu, studied in London and Heidelberg and has circumnavigated the globe.

TV Santa Barbara, a nonprofit organization serving the Santa Barbara community since 1974, operates two community access channels, 17 and 71, TVSB Voice and TVSB Culture.

With studios and offices at 329 S. Salinas St., TVSB provides open access to media technology for companies and individuals who want to tell stories, share ideas, and create television shows, independent films, web videos and documentaries.

TV Santa Barbara’s video production studios provide members with classes, field production equipment and creative services for the entire community. Visit www.tvsb.tv.

— Erik Davis for TV Santa Barbara.

 

