TV Santa Barbara Announces Board’s Executive Leadership Team

TV Santa Barbara announces the Executive Committee members of its nonprofit Board of Directors for 2014-15.

The officers were appointed at the June 24 at the Board of Directors meeting.

» TVSB chair — Deirdre Hanssen, TV writer/producer/editor

» TVSB vice chair — Taylor Reaume, owner of Search Engine Pros, a Santa Barbara web marketing firm

» TVSB secretary — Katie Laris, co-chair, assistant professor and director for the SBCC Theatre Department

» TVSB treasurer — Chris Gallery, reference librarian at Santa Barbara Public Library

"I’m looking forward to helping TVSB achieve its goals in the next year," Hanssen said. "It is a unique resource in a wonderful city. TVSB has much to offer not just to the viewers at home, but also to the community members who would like to create their own show or their own career in television.”

Hanssen’s entire career has been in communications and marketing. She has worked as an advertising copywriter and public relations writer in New York and Los Angeles, and as writer/producer/Avid editor of TV promos for CBS, ABC and NBC in Los Angeles. She has launched numerous television shows, created more than 200 movie trailers, and written and produced many original shoot spots for daytime, primetime and children’s shows.

She co-authored a book about working in television and has taught classes about working in the industry at UCLA. She is a member of the Writer’s Guild of America and has been an active TVSB board member since 2006.

Reaume holds degrees in marketing and economics from Humboldt State University. In 2007, he sold an online music community portal to Fortune 500 Jupiter Media for six figures. Each week Reaume offers an SEO workshop in downtown Santa Barbara. The meeting consists of 10 to 20 business owners and covers topics such as search engine optimization and website marketing.

Laris was born and raised in Santa Barbara. She received her bachelor of arts degree in theater/literature from Reed College in Portland, Ore., and her master's degree in theater directing from Columbia University.

As a television producer and writer, with the independent television production company, Jonathan Diamond Associates, she co-produced and wrote 26 programs of Wildlife Emergency for Animal Planet, Beating the Odds for Discovery Health Channel, Women Who Won Gold for ESPN, and many television documentaries on education and health issues for public television. She also produced and wrote the syndicated news series The Audubon Report. She has directed more than 100 plays and play readings for Off-Broadway Theatres in New York City and in Portland, Ore.

Gallery, as the reference librarian at the Santa Barbara Public Library, coordinates adult programs, manages adult Spanish collection development and provides reference service. She has also been a librarian at several special libraries in the area and SBCC library, and worked for UCSB Extension program. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1980, and raised her family in Isla Vista. She is originally from the Chicago area and went to school in Milwaukee, Boston and Los Angeles.

TV Santa Barbara is Santa Barbara’s nonprofit 501(c)3 media arts center, helping everyday people to create, connect and communicate through media featuring their local community. TV Santa Barbara provides access to local TV services, educational seminars, and state-of-the art media production equipment to empower the Santa Barbara community. Santa Barbara area nonprofits, businesses and individuals use TVSB to produce television programs, website and promotional videos, and public service announcements. TVSB distributes programming both online and through two community media channels, TVSB Voice (local public access TV on Santa Barbara Cox Cable Channel 17/103.17) and TVSB Culture (educational access TV on Santa Barbara Cox Cable Channel 71/104.21). Click here for more information.

— Annamaria Seabright is the public relations director for TV Santa Barbara.