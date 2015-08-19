TV Santa Barbara Announces Media Access Award Recipients

Advice

TV Santa Barbara announced the six recipients of the 2015 Media Access Awards, which celebrate local independent media and producers for building community dialogue and increasing diversity in our local media.

The Media Access Impact Award is presented to a program or producer working to have a positive impact on our community through media.

Third World News Review is receiving this award in recognition of their long-term impact. This program series has provided an analysis of issues about or affecting third world countries from their own perspective rather than from that of U.S. national interest on local public access for 30 years.

In recognition of a new program series, the Media Impact Award is being presented to Santa Barbara City Desk with Jerry Roberts. This program series features a panel of top local journalists led by Jerry Roberts as they discuss major current news, political, cultural and arts stories.

The Media Access - Partner Award is presented to the Santa Barbara Zoo in recognition of their partnership with TV Santa Barbara and uses of media to further their mission.

Allie Adameck is the recipient of the 2015 Media Maker Award for her commitment and dedication of time and energy to public access television. Adameck is a long-time volunteer of the organization and supports numerous local productions.

Recognizing the work of an individual and an organization as a champion of local independent media, TV Santa Barbara presents the Media Access Champion Awards.

For continued support to highlight the creative economy of Santa Barbara and build community identity, the Organizational Champion Award is presented to The Diana and Simon Raab Foundation.

In recognition of individual achievement in support of local independent media, the Champion Award is presented to William Smithers, who has served on the TV Santa Barbara board of directors, produced and hosted local programs highlighting people and issues in our community and continues to support the production and distribution of independent media.

The awards will be presented Aug. 20 at the first Media Access Awards Celebration at the Montectio Events Center, 30 Los Patos Way, Montecito.

The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the awards presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event will also celebrate the diversity of programming on TV Santa Barbara’s channels and recognize local media makers with a kick-off for the fall programming season.

The event is open to the public and tickets are available for $35 at http://tvsb.tv/tvsb-awards/.

— Matt Schuster represents TV Santa Barbara.