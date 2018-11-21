Pixel Tracker

Nonprofit Q&A

TV Santa Barbara Fosters Local Creativity, Education and Culture

Youth Media Summer Camp at TVSB Click to view larger
Youth Media Summer Camp at TVSB (TVSB)
By Collin Nathanson | Special to Noozhawk | November 21, 2018 | 3:28 p.m.

Holiday season is upon us, and the spirit of giving is alive! What better way to give back to your community than participating in this years #GivingTuesday by donating to local organizations in Santa Barbara.

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Erik Davis, Executive Director at TV Santa Barbara, to learn more about how the nonprofit has been a valuable asset to the Santa Barbara community for nearly 45 years. 

 

TV Santa Barbara

Question: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

Answer: 1974 - community access TV in Santa Barbara was started by Ira Hopper (attend our Media Awards in February for the fascinating early history!)

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: The mission is to provide citizens with access to television and other electronic resources in order to facilitate public dialogue, free speech and participatory democracy; foster local creativity, education and culture; and reflect our diverse community. This is critical, especially in today's complex media landscape.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: As you can imagine, running a modern public access media operation is far from simple. TVSB’s Media Center boasts two video studios, an audio studio, and a vast array of cameras, lighting, switching, and editing equipment. We also have a staff of digital media professionals who keep it all running and teach classes in everything from videography and lighting to directing and editing. TV Santa Barbara, a 501 (3) also runs summer camps and media literacy programs throughout the year that support and educate our local youth.

We rely on the support of the public—and donors like you—to continue offering the high quality media services that have been a trademark since 1974.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A: TVSB provides for youth media programs, production services for area nonprofit organizations, and local media programming on two community access channels, 17 and 71. By supporting TV Santa Barbara, you will be taking a stand to ensure that all of the diverse stories and voices in our community continue to be heard with the respect and honest consideration they deserve.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: TV Santa Barbara hosts media summer camps for our area youth and also provides a robust intern program for teens. This year alone, we were able to hire two producers who came up through our training programs. It was very rewarding to see the outcome of alternative vocational training in Media Literacy and Production that gives community youth a creative avenue for success.

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A: In today’s complex media landscape, it can be nearly impossible for the average person to create a message that will be widely heard. As the content we see on TV and online has gotten more slick and sophisticated, it has also gotten more complicated and expensive to produce.

That is why TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) has been such a valuable asset to the community for nearly 45 years. As a non-profit organization, we empower individuals to create their own content, and we operate two cable TV channels and an online streaming service to distribute it.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: TVSB offers professional creative services at below-market rates—and sometimes gratis when it’s in the public interest. Demand is high. During one week this fall, TVSB Crews shot and edited videos for the American Heart Association, the Special Olympics, the city of Carpinteria, the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, and the Arts Fund of Santa Barbara… along with broadcasting live musical performances. And, that was an average week—not a particularly busy week! We are trying to expand our support of this amazing community and need the funding to continue to fulfill our mission.

Q: How has your nonprofit transformed since you first began?

A: We have expanded our outreach into the Santa Barbara community in a very intentional manner. We want to support area non-profit organizations in helping get their message out while also providing more resources for those who use the TVSB studios. Last month, TV Santa Barbara introduced a new audio room/ podcast studio that is available for the community - it was first used by the Montecito Firefighter's Charitable Foundation.

Q: What types of fundraisers and/or programs does your nonprofit run?

A: The TVSB Media Awards will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2109 at the historic Alcazar Theatre. Join us!

Q: Can you tell us one short-term goal and one long-term goal that your nonprofit has?

A: To expand our youth media summer camps and media literacy programs for kids of all ages. Media Literacy is the ability to access, analyze, evaluate and create media in a variety of forms - we believe that this is critical, especially in this day and age.

Click here to make a donation to TV Santa Barbara.

 

