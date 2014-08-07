TV Santa Barbara Gives Youths a Voice, Hands-On Experience with Teen News Network

TV Santa Barbara announces the continuation of the successful Santa Barbara Teen News Network.

Youths ages 10 to 19 will benefit from this program, as they gain individual training in all aspects of media production and valuable skills for their future. The cast and crew meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays to work on community stories and news packages for a fun and informative television news show.

"Teen News Network is an introduction to television production and teaches youths the basics of media production in the TVSB Studios and Media Arts Center through hands-on experience," said Matt Schuster, executive director for TV Santa Barbara.

TV Santa Barbara’s professional staff provides instruction in digital video editing, journalism and news package production, digital storytelling, writing, on-camera techniques and field production.

“Teens will attend local events as a member of the press, meet industry professionals and use professional production equipment at TVSB,” said Annamaria Seabright, TV Santa Barbara’s public relations director. “Teens will appear on local television and TVSB’s YouTube channel.”

Students learn the basics of script-writing, camera operation, lighting, directing, sound design, acting on-camera and video editing using TVSB’s professional studio production equipment.

During the semester, students will have produced their own news show and receive a DVD of their program. The fall/spring semester for TNN runs Sept. 6 through Aug. 15, and will be held at the TVSB Media Arts Center. Registration is $200 per student per semester, not all Saturdays are mandatory, or $20 for a Saturday “drop-in”session.

Click here for more information and to register.

— Annamaria Seabright is the public relations director for TV Santa Barbara.