Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

TV Santa Barbara Gives Youths a Voice, Hands-On Experience with Teen News Network

By Annamaria Seabright for TV Santa Barbara | August 7, 2014 | 4:20 p.m.

TV Santa Barbara announces the continuation of the successful Santa Barbara Teen News Network.

Youths ages 10 to 19 will benefit from this program, as they gain individual training in all aspects of media production and valuable skills for their future. The cast and crew meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays to work on community stories and news packages for a fun and informative television news show.

"Teen News Network is an introduction to television production and teaches youths the basics of media production in the TVSB Studios and Media Arts Center through hands-on experience," said Matt Schuster, executive director for TV Santa Barbara.

TV Santa Barbara’s professional staff provides instruction in digital video editing, journalism and news package production, digital storytelling, writing, on-camera techniques and field production.

“Teens will attend local events as a member of the press, meet industry professionals and use professional production equipment at TVSB,” said Annamaria Seabright, TV Santa Barbara’s public relations director. “Teens will appear on local television and TVSB’s YouTube channel.”

Students learn the basics of script-writing, camera operation, lighting, directing, sound design, acting on-camera and video editing using TVSB’s professional studio production equipment.

During the semester, students will have produced their own news show and receive a DVD of their program. The fall/spring semester for TNN runs Sept. 6 through Aug. 15, and will be held at the TVSB Media Arts Center. Registration is $200 per student per semester, not all Saturdays are mandatory, or $20 for a Saturday “drop-in”session.

Click here for more information and to register.

— Annamaria Seabright is the public relations director for TV Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 