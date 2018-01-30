Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:37 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

TV Santa Barbara Hires Erik Davis as Executive Director

By Courtney Frazer for TV Santa Barbara | January 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Erik Davis Click to view larger
Erik Davis

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), Santa Barbara’s not-for-profit broadcast TV station, has named Erik Davis as executive director.

TVSB provides community members with facilities, classes, resources and tools to create and distribute their own original programming content,

In this role, Davis will leverage his experience in marketing, communications, broadcast journalism, community outreach, fundraising and membership development, TVSB said.

“The addition of Erik Davis on Nov. 1, 2017, has been a game-changer for TV Santa Barbara," said Raiza Giorgi, board chair of TV Santa Barbara.

"In the short time he has been with us, there has been upward movement for receiving much needed funding for our amazing educational programs and local programming," Giorgi said.

"Be prepared, Santa Barbara, for what he has in store, and seeing more of why TVSB is such a gem. We are truly lucky to have Erik running the show,” she said.

Davis previously worked as the senior director of institutional advancement and public relations at Pacifica Graduate Institute, where he led the school through a period of unprecedented growth, TVSB said.

"Erik is an active volunteer in the community serving as el segundo vice presidente for Old Spanish Days Fiesta," TVSB said.

Davis is also vice president for the Pearl Chase Society, a local historic preservation organization.

“I am thrilled to be a part of TVSB team, where I can combine my passions for broadcast journalism and Santa Barbara while also giving back to the community,” Davis said.

“I am very privileged to support the quality content aired on both of TVSB’s community-access channels, in addition to working with other nonprofit organizations, expanding TVSB’s youth educational programs and developing our creative services department to cover more and more Santa Barbara events,” he said.

TVSB operates two community access channels, 17 and 71, TVSB Voice and TVSB Culture. With studios and offices at 329 S. Salinas St., TVSB said its mission is to empower people to make media that matters.

TVSB provides open access to media technology for companies and individuals who want to tell stories, share ideas, and create television shows, independent films, web videos and documentaries.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of level of experience, TVSB said. TVSB’s MediaU program provides hands-on training in media technology and communication.

TVSB said its video production studios provide members with classes, field production equipment and creative services for the entire community.

— Courtney Frazer for TV Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 