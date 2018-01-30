TV Santa Barbara Hires Erik Davis as Executive Director

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), Santa Barbara’s not-for-profit broadcast TV station, has named Erik Davis as executive director.

TVSB provides community members with facilities, classes, resources and tools to create and distribute their own original programming content,

In this role, Davis will leverage his experience in marketing, communications, broadcast journalism, community outreach, fundraising and membership development, TVSB said.

“The addition of Erik Davis on Nov. 1, 2017, has been a game-changer for TV Santa Barbara," said Raiza Giorgi, board chair of TV Santa Barbara.

"In the short time he has been with us, there has been upward movement for receiving much needed funding for our amazing educational programs and local programming," Giorgi said.

"Be prepared, Santa Barbara, for what he has in store, and seeing more of why TVSB is such a gem. We are truly lucky to have Erik running the show,” she said.

Davis previously worked as the senior director of institutional advancement and public relations at Pacifica Graduate Institute, where he led the school through a period of unprecedented growth, TVSB said.

"Erik is an active volunteer in the community serving as el segundo vice presidente for Old Spanish Days Fiesta," TVSB said.

Davis is also vice president for the Pearl Chase Society, a local historic preservation organization.

“I am thrilled to be a part of TVSB team, where I can combine my passions for broadcast journalism and Santa Barbara while also giving back to the community,” Davis said.

“I am very privileged to support the quality content aired on both of TVSB’s community-access channels, in addition to working with other nonprofit organizations, expanding TVSB’s youth educational programs and developing our creative services department to cover more and more Santa Barbara events,” he said.

TVSB operates two community access channels, 17 and 71, TVSB Voice and TVSB Culture. With studios and offices at 329 S. Salinas St., TVSB said its mission is to empower people to make media that matters.

TVSB provides open access to media technology for companies and individuals who want to tell stories, share ideas, and create television shows, independent films, web videos and documentaries.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of level of experience, TVSB said. TVSB’s MediaU program provides hands-on training in media technology and communication.

TVSB said its video production studios provide members with classes, field production equipment and creative services for the entire community.

— Courtney Frazer for TV Santa Barbara.