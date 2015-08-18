Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:09 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Tweeting Far and Wide: UCSB Professor Reveals Globalization Still Limited by Proximity

By Sonia Fernandez for UC Santa Barbara | August 18, 2015 | 10:36 a.m.

In 1970, geographer, cartographer and UC Santa Barbara professor emeritus Waldo Tobler said, “Everything is related to everything else, but near things are more related than distant things.”

This “first law of geography,” which underscores the tendency to have stronger associations and relationships with things in close proximity than with those that are farther away, is a fundamental principle in the spatially oriented discipline that is geography.

And then we all got online.

The advent of social media and the internet has put the world at our fingertips — in cyberspace, far-flung remote places are just as accessible as neighborhoods across town.

Indeed, with the rise of communications technology, it has been thought that location and distance, even geography itself, would become less relevant in modern society.

But a survey of Twitter users suggests that as global as the world’s metropolises have become, the people in them tend to remain staunchly local.

“The rules of geography still apply, in spite of the so-called ‘death of distance,’” said UC Santa Barbara geographer Keith Clarke, one of the authors of a paper appearing in the journal PLOS ONE.

Clarke, lead author Su Yeon Han and San Diego State University geographer and professor Ming-Hsiang Tsou tested Tobler’s law with a paper that asks whether global cities enable global views.

To do this, they looked at over a million geotagged tweets emanating from users in and around 50 designated U.S. “home cities” of different population sizes to gauge how geographically aware people were.

Keith Clarke

“We selected Twitter because its messages are ‘big data’ and cover so many topics,” said Clarke. “Also, Twitter has an open application programming interface that allows you to write scripts to selectively download tweets and their metadata.”

It was from this information that the researchers compiled a global awareness index (GAI), a score of users’ awareness of local and distant locations.

According to their findings, Twitter users from the larger cities tended more often to mention distant U.S. cities or other large international cities than did people from mid-size cities.

This could be attributable to the large population and tendency of urbanized places to have more frequent movement of people, ideas and commodities, the researchers suggested.

For instance, users in technology industry-heavy San Jose, California, demonstrated a high GAI score with tweets mentioning places near and far all over the world, while tweets collected from smaller Jacksonville, Florida — with a lower GAI — tended to concentrate on local and regional places.

Additionally, not all geographical awarenesses are alike. When comparing tweets from two large cities — Los Angeles and New York, both with similarly high GAI scores — the researchers found that the people behind those messages were more likely to mention places geographically closer to them.

Angelenos tweeted most often about their own city as well as other places on the West Coast and in the American Southwest as well as Mexico. New Yorkers tweeted most often about New York City and locations on the East Coast and in New England and Canada. Distant cities mentioned in tweets tended also to be the bigger cities.

The levels of global awareness are also elastic: Around the holiday season, mentions of distant cities tended to increase, perhaps as users made travel plans or reached out to family and friends during the season, but then dropped again after the New Year.

So, while large, global cities to a certain extent enable global awareness, and the internet and social media have removed many barriers to this awareness, according to the study, people remain somewhat bound to their physical locations despite the very real possibility of conducting business and communications anywhere and everywhere in the world.

“I think globalization is happening,” said Clarke, “but it is impossible to remove the effects of geographic distance and scale.”

— Sonia Fernandez is the engineering and public affairs writer for UC Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 