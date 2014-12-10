12 Candidates Apply for Lompoc Council Vacancy

Former Mayor John Linn is in. So, too, are the six candidates who lost bids to be elected to the Lompoc City Council along with several others tossing their hats in the ring to finish out the two years left on a vacant seat.

By Tuesday’s deadline, 12 people had applied for the City Council term left vacant by Bob Lingl’s win over Linn in the race to be mayor in Nov. 4 election.

Lingl was midway through his City Council term and the four members — Lingl, DeWayne Holmdahl, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega — decided Dec. 2 to bypass a costly special election in favor of making an appointment.

After accepting applications, the council will review them during a special meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 20 at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

Those who applied include third-place vote-getter Ann Ruhge plus other failed candidates, Darrell Tullis, David Grill, Robert Cuthbert, Frank Campo and Steve Chudoba.

Rounding out the field of applicants are Jenelle Osborne, James Mosby, Christian Martinez, John Fragosa and Adrienne Boyd.

Linn lost his re-election bid after a campaign that centered on complaints about his overbearing leadership style and micromanagement of city staff.

Ruhge finished third in the field of eight candidates who sought the two terms up for grabs Nov. 4. A move during the Dec. 2 meeting to appoint her failed on a 2-2 vote.

She is a former councilwoman and former planning commissioner. A retired teacher, she currently serves on the Lompoc Public Library System’s board of trustees.

Tullis, an Air Force retiree working for defense contractor, placed fourth in the election. He previously served on the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission.

Campo is an employment development representative and a veteran. He also has served on the Lompoc Public Safety Commission.

Cuthbert, who spent a decade on the Lompoc Public Safety Commission, and Grill, retired real estate broke, have run for City Council unsuccessfully several times in recent years.

Chudoba was the last place finisher Nov. 4. He is a substitute teacher at four local districts.

Osborne, an event manager and professional organizer, has been a member of he Lompoc Economic Development Committee since 2012, including serving as chair.

A county parks commissioner, Mosby also had been at the center of a controversial recreation facility on his land just east of the city. County planners contended the recreational use wasn't allowing under the zoning and the matter was appealed to Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

He also spent four years as chair of the Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation and Pool Foundation as well as time as a city utility commissioner.

Boyd has been employed by the city since 1984 and and is a former union steward for the Teamsters representing city employees.

Martinez is a unit coordinator for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital while Fragosa works as a newspaper advertising salesman.

