12 Finalists to Vie for $5,000 and ‘Star Voice’ Title at Chumash Casino Resort

More than 140 local singers applied, but only 12 vocalists in the Tri-County area will have the opportunity to vie for $5,000 at the Star Voice competition show.

Contestants came from all over the Tri-County area from as far north as Atascadero and as far south as Simi Valley.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. Tickets are $15, $25 and $35.

The 12 finalists who will be featured at Star Voice, a solo singing competition from the producers of Santa Barbara’s popular Teen Star program, are Joshua Cervantes of Goleta, Micaela Board of Lompoc, Santa Barbara’s Morshid Arpa, Rebecca Broms, Meredith Garofalo, Cassie Kimzey, Roxanne Morganstern and Luther Richmond, Santa Maria’s Annali Fuchs, Andrea Hilbrant and Jineanne Coderre, and Djoir Jordan of Thousand Oaks. The median age of all the singers who applied is 35, with the oldest being 67 and the youngest 18.

“There were so many talented singers auditioning, the judges had a difficult time choosing so we decided to go from the planned 10 finalists and expanded it to 12,” said Joe Lambert, executive producer of Star Voice.

In addition to the $5,000 prize, the winner will receive a recording session in a word-class studio and the opportunity to perform an opening number for an upcoming featured act at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The show, hosted by KEYT-TV news anchor Shirin Rajaee, will be composed of the 12 finalists performing individually with a live band: George Shelby and the Defenders, as seen on such TV shows as American Idol and The Voice. Each contestant will be hoping to impress the panel of industry professional judges — Jay Byrd, talent agent with the William Morris Agency, Lin Aubuchon, KTYD Morning Show host, and Erik Stein, actor and casting director at the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts (PCPA) — and audience members, whose text-message voting will be combined to crown the champion.

Star Voice is a search for the best singer/performer in the popular performance genres — pop, rock, country, Broadway tunes and jazz — within the Tri-County area. The show’s goal is to provide an outlet for singers ages 18 to 81 to be heard and recognized by our community for their vocal and presentation abilities as a performer.

Star Voice was formerly known as Rising Star and is produced by Joseph Lambert Productions and presented by the Chumash Casino Resort, which has showcased the greatest legends in show business, rock and popular music.

Tickets are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here. For more information about Star Voice, click here or call 800.380.9110 x200.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.