Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:41 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

12 Finalists to Vie for $5,000 and ‘Star Voice’ Title at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | September 9, 2014 | 4:33 p.m.

More than 140 local singers applied, but only 12 vocalists in the Tri-County area will have the opportunity to vie for $5,000 at the Star Voice competition show.

Contestants came from all over the Tri-County area from as far north as Atascadero and as far south as Simi Valley.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. Tickets are $15, $25 and $35.

The 12 finalists who will be featured at Star Voice, a solo singing competition from the producers of Santa Barbara’s popular Teen Star program, are Joshua Cervantes of Goleta, Micaela Board of Lompoc, Santa Barbara’s Morshid Arpa, Rebecca Broms, Meredith Garofalo, Cassie Kimzey, Roxanne Morganstern and Luther Richmond, Santa Maria’s Annali Fuchs, Andrea Hilbrant and Jineanne Coderre, and Djoir Jordan of Thousand Oaks. The median age of all the singers who applied is 35, with the oldest being 67 and the youngest 18.

“There were so many talented singers auditioning, the judges had a difficult time choosing so we decided to go from the planned 10 finalists and expanded it to 12,” said Joe Lambert, executive producer of Star Voice.

In addition to the $5,000 prize, the winner will receive a recording session in a word-class studio and the opportunity to perform an opening number for an upcoming featured act at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The show, hosted by KEYT-TV news anchor Shirin Rajaee, will be composed of the 12 finalists performing individually with a live band: George Shelby and the Defenders, as seen on such TV shows as American Idol and The Voice. Each contestant will be hoping to impress the panel of industry professional judges — Jay Byrd, talent agent with the William Morris Agency, Lin Aubuchon, KTYD Morning Show host, and Erik Stein, actor and casting director at  the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts (PCPA) — and audience members, whose text-message voting will be combined to crown the champion.

Star Voice is a search for the best singer/performer in the popular performance genres — pop, rock, country, Broadway tunes and jazz — within the Tri-County area. The show’s goal is to provide an outlet for singers ages 18 to 81 to be heard and recognized by our community for their vocal and presentation abilities as a performer.

Star Voice was formerly known as Rising Star and is produced by Joseph Lambert Productions and presented by the Chumash Casino Resort, which has showcased the greatest legends in show business, rock and popular music.

Tickets are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here. For more information about Star Voice, click here or call 800.380.9110 x200.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 