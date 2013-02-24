Twelve Left Homeless by Santa Maria House Fire

Twelve people escaped injury but were left homeless Sunday when fire broke out a house at the north end of the city, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze, which was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 900 block of College Drive, started in the garage but progressed into the house itself, said Battalion Chief Scott Johnson.

“An aggressive interior attack coordinated with ventilation crews operating on the roof, and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes,” he said.

Eight adults and four children were living in the home, and all were able to safely evacuate the structure before firefighters arrived, said Johnson, adding that the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County was called in to assist in finding them a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Johnson said. He estimated damage to the structure and its contents at about $175,000.

Four engines and a truck responded to the blaze, which was brought under control in about a half-hour, Johnson said.

