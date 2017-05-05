Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Twitchell Dam Operators Sued Over Water Releases For Steelhead

Environmental groups file lawsuit against Santa Maria River Water Conservation District

The often-dry Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria is 37.3 percent full after a wet winter. Two environmental groups have filed suit against operators of the reservoir, seeking to change the timing, duration, and intensity of water releases to benefit endangered fish steelhead trout. Click to view larger
The often-dry Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria is 37.3 percent full after a wet winter. Two environmental groups have filed suit against operators of the reservoir, seeking to change the timing, duration, and intensity of water releases to benefit endangered fish steelhead trout. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 5, 2017 | 8:32 p.m.

Two environmental groups have sued the operator of the Twitchell Dam east of Santa Maria, seeking to change the timing, duration, and intensity of water releases to benefit an endangered fish.

The San Luis Obispo Coastkeepers and Los Padres ForestWatch filed the lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, with an eye toward preventing the Southern California steelhead trout from becoming extinct 

The lawsuit, naming Santa Maria Water Conservation District as a defendant, contends California law has required dam operators to release sufficient water to keep fish stock in good condition. 

The environmental groups are not seeking additional Santa Maria River stream flow releases, Kuyper said, adding they seek water releases timed differently to assist the steelhead.

“They just have a small window during and after storms where they make the 30-mile journey to the headwaters at Sisquoc,” said Jeff Kuyper, ForestWatch executive director. 

The goal is to have Twitchell releases better match the historical flows in the Santa Maria River, he added. 

Since Twitchell Dam’s construction in the 1950s, the Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District’s management prevented flows from the Santa Maria River to the Pacific Ocean, limiting migration and stranding endangered steelhead in a channel with little water, the environmental groups contend.

“The construction of Twitchell Dam has altered the condition of fish populations below the Dam from historically good to currently poor,” the lawsuit says.

Migratory steelhead in the Santa Maria River below Twitchell Dam “are now very rare, consisting of a few stragglers even in the highest flow years,” the lawsuit said. 

Twitchell Dam sits on the Cuyama River, about 66 miles from its headwaters and about 6 miles from its junction with the Sisquoc River, where the two form the Santa Maria River.

The dam and reservoir, which holds up to 224,300-acre-feet of water, provide flood control while also replenishing the groundwater basin in the Santa Maria Valley.

The lawsuit doesn’t blame the dam for blocking steelhead migration, instead contending that the district limits the timing and quantity of the water flow in the Santa Maria River, preventing passage between the Pacific Ocean and Sisquoc spawning habitat.

“Our lawsuit seeks to bring the Santa Maria Valley Water District out of the 1950s and into the 21st century,” said SLO Coastkeeper Gordon Hensley. “Releasing water for fish migration will have virtually no impact on agricultural or domestic supply—our experts estimate 4 percent of reservoir water would be affected.

"Santa Maria can have both steelhead and its water supply with straightforward changes to water management,” Hensley added.

Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District representatives did not return calls for comment.

Steelhead are considered one of the most endangered fish species in the United States, the environmental groups said, adding that the rainbow trout spawns in coastal streams before migrating to the Pacific Ocean shows the health of local waterways. 

“Endangered steelhead have nearly disappeared from river systems throughout the Central Coast,” said Kuyper. “Today’s legal action seeks to restore one of our region’s most prolific fisheries while maintaining reliable water supplies for our farms and communities.” 

The Santa Maria groundwater was the focus of massive lawsuit involving hundreds of defendants amid a dispute regarding rights to the groundwater basin.

Kuyper said the steelhead lawsuit should not conflict with the water rights case. 

“I think our lawsuit was narrowly crafted looking at Twitchell Dam and how it can better comply with state law that requires dam operations to provide stream flow,” he said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 