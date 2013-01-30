Two-Alarm Blaze Damages Solvang Condo Complex

No injuries reported in blaze on Roskilde Road that burned one unit and two garages

A two-alarm fire caused major damage at a Solvang condominium complex Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 10:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Roskilde Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by the improper disposal of fireplace ashes, Sadecki said.

Flames broke out in a garage at the complex, and spread to an adjacent housing unit, Sadecki said.

Six engines responded, and firefighters controlled the fire shortly before 11 p.m., Sadecki said.

Damage was confined to one condominium unit, Sadecki said, but two garages were burned.

No injuries were reported, Sadecki said, although an elderly woman who lives nearby was hurt when she fell as she was evacuating her home, and required stitches for a cut, according to her daughter..

Firefighters remained on scene early Wednesday doing mop-up.

