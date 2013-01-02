Firefighters Douse Two-Alarm Blaze at Montecito Condo

Officials say the fire may have been sparked by a damaged natural-gas line

Firefighters gained control of a fire Wednesday at a Montecito condominium that may have been sparked by a damaged natural-gas line, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The two-alarm blaze was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Jameson Lane west of Sheffield Drive, and firefighters arrived to find the two-story unit engulfed in flames, said district spokeswoman Geri Ventura.

A neighbor told Noozhawk she had noticed a possible gas leak last week, but no one had been home at the unit.

A plumber reportedly was working on the unit Wednesday morning when there was an explosion.

The plumber, whose name was not immediately available, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and minor burns, Ventura said.

Crews from Montecito, the City of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria-Summerland were sent following the first alarm, which was followed a short time later by a request for additional firefighting personnel.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene. Check back for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.