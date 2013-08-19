Two-Day Maintenance Project Under Way on Highway 154

A highway maintenance project on Highway 154 began Monday morning between Cachuma Lake Park and Paradise Road in Santa Barbara County.
This road work will continue through Tuesday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Motorists will experience alternating lane closures in both directions with delays not to exceed 20 minutes.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.
— Laurie Baima is a public affairs coordinator for Caltrans District 5.