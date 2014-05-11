Two-Vehicle Crash Snarls Traffic on Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma

Minor injuries reported as one vehicle rolls over on its roof; collision blocks traffic in both directions

Traffic on Highway 154 was brought to a stand-still Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash near Lake Cachuma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Honda Accord and a Honda CRV collided shortly before 3:30 p.m., and the CRV ended up rolling over onto its roof, the CHP said.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene for what the CHP said were minor injuries, but details were not immediately available.

Traffic was backed up in both directions while emergency personnel tended to the injured patients and cleared the wreckage.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

