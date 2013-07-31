Friday, June 22 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Two-Year Restoration Project Under Way of Botanic Garden’s Iconic Meadow

By Joni Kelly for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | July 31, 2013 | 7:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s iconic Meadow, an open expanse that leads the eye to the peaks of the Santa Ynez Mountains and beyond, is now under construction.

Garden meadow
The restoration project aims to bring the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden's Meadow back to its historic grandeur seen above. (Santa Barbara Botanic Garden photo)

This Santa Barbara historic landmark will be brought back to its original glory as a stunning living display of native California spring wildflowers and grasses. The Meadow’s appeal has been cherished for generations, and the project’s goal is to restore this part of the garden to its historic grandeur.

The project started this summer, and is due to be completed the summer of 2015. The garden will restore the Meadow’s border plantings and will completely renovate its interior. Invasive “weedy” species will be removed and preferred native species from the garden’s own seed bank will replace them.

"While the Meadow will be a work-in-progress for the better part of two years, ultimately this historic part of the garden will be more beautiful than it has been in a long time, and it will be much closer to the original vision of Ervanna Bissell's design back in 1929," Executive Director Dr. Steve Windhager said. "It is a necessary first step of many positive changes the Garden will undergo over the next few years to greatly improve the visitor experience."

The garden’s recent Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission-approved Cultural Landscape Master Plan identified restoration of the Meadow as a top priority. Past alterations to the Meadow have created a less than uniform look to the display, and have strayed away the original design intent. The project’s ultimate goal is to create a homogeneous mixture of species that provides seasonal color, year-round interest, educational opportunities and reduced maintenance.

To avoid the weedy outcome resulting from past efforts, the garden must try a new approach. The most significant challenge with restoring the Meadow is the infestation of weeds throughout the space, which has spoiled Meadow planting schemes since the 1930s. Weed abatement of the Meadow has not happened in more than 25 years. As a result, the project emphasizes eliminating the standing weed crop and reducing the weed seed bank buried beneath the soil.

Staff will develop a weed abatement plan targeting specific populations of weed species on site. Known as soil solarization, this plan employs plastic sheeting to capture the sun’s energy and heat the soil. The high temperatures achieved kill weed seed and seedlings, and help suppress soil-borne pests and pathogens. Two full cycles of weed abatement will be conducted in the summers of 2013 and 2014 using measures such as grow/kill, solarization, hand-weeding, herbicides, burning and possibly goats.

After the weed abatement treatments are completed, a new planting design for the Meadow will be instituted. Made possible by grants from the Hind Foundation and the Santa Barbara Foundation, this design supports the garden’s educational and aesthetic goals for the Meadow. If the planting scheme develops as expected, the Garden will grow upwards of 70,000 plugs of grasses and other perennials for planting in the Meadow’s interior. These will be over-sown with wildflower seed to provide the spectacular spring show which has delighted generations of visitors. The perennial grasses will provide texture and color throughout the year.

The garden has also renewed the adjacent Meadow Oaks area by welcoming two mature oaks this past April. In the last 20 years, two magnificent oaks and the cover they provided were lost, drastically changing the character and use of the site. These new coast live oak trees (Quercus agrifolia), each greater than 20 feet tall, are thriving in their new home. This important project was the first step towards restoring the beloved Meadow Oaks area, a significant component of the Garden’s historic landscape. This area has been used by the garden for member picnics and other large gatherings since its founding in 1926.

“The Meadow revival project will achieve a living display that is both beautiful, and historically appropriate,” said Betsy Collins, director of horticulture for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “This will help us to educate the public about California’s fragile grasslands, and will be visually appealing 365 days a year!”

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 