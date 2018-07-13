Friday, July 13 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Two 18-Year-Olds Arrested in Connection with Santa Maria Shooting

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 13, 2018 | 10:29 p.m.
Luis Arturo Martinez Click to view larger
Luis Arturo Martinez

Two 18-year-old men were arrested Friday in connection with what was believed to be a gang-related shooting that missed the victims as they were walking on a sidewalk in Santa Maria two days earlier.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Maria police responded to a shooting near Thornburg Avenue and Church Street, where witnesses saw a suspect get out of a vehicle and fire several rounds at three young males walking on the sidewalk, Lt. Mark Streker said.

The suspect returned to the vehicle, which sped away, Streker added.

The gunshots missed the three victims, whose ages were not released but they were described as young males.

On Friday, Santa Maria police detectives and SWAT team members were assisted by members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Team in serving an arrest warrant on the 600 block of West Polk Street, Sgt. Paul Flores said.

Francisco Ortiz-Rivera, 18, was arrested without incident.

A second person, Luis Arturo Martinez, 18, was taken into custody near Miller Street and Betteravia Road.

Francisco Ortiz-Rivera Click to view larger
Francisco Ortiz-Rivera

Ortiz-Rivera also was arrested in connection with a carjacking that occurred on Jan.  24, near Blosser Road and Main Street. The victim suffered minor injuries in that incident.

Ortiz-Rivera was booked into jail on a warrant for alleged attempted murder and carjacking. while Martinez was booked into jail on a warrant for alleged attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781 ext. 2277 or 2677 (COPS). Information can be left anonymously. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

