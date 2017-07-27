Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:44 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Two Affordable-Housing Complexes to Get Learning Centers

By Hannah Rael for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | July 27, 2017 | 2:10 p.m.

Peoples' Self-Help Housing (PSHH) will establish onsite learning centers at two of its new affordable-housing projects with help from a recent $60,000 grant awarded by the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara.

PSHH creates affordable housing, educational, health and self-sufficiency opportunities for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura communities.

The learning centers will provide bilingual tutoring and coaching for resident youth and adults at Jardin de las Rosas Apartments in Santa Barbara and Villa la Esperanza in Goleta.

"At PSHH, we not only help families in need find an affordable place to live, but we also provide our residents with educational opportunities and ways to increase income potential and career advancement," said John Fowler, PSHH president/CEO.

"We are pleased that the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara recognizes the significance of providing learning centers conveniently accessed onsite," he said.

Both learning centers will be completed later this year.

The new 40-unit affordable-housing complex, Jardin de las Rosas Apartments, is at 510 N. Salsipuedes St.

The second affordable-housing project, Villa la Esperanza, 131 S. Kellogg, is undergoing an $18 million renovation that will include a new community building and increase the total number of units from 75 to 83.

PSHH offers educational programs at most of its sites in the tri-county region, including the afterschool Youth Education and Enhancement Program, Youth Literacy Program, College Club, Working Neighborhoods Initiative, and Adult Literacy and Workforce Readiness Program.

For more information about Peoples' Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or call 781-3088.

— Hannah Rael for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

 
