Two AIDS Ride Cyclists Hurt in Highway 101 Crash

Two cyclists participating in the AIDS/Lifecycle ride were injured Friday in a collision on Highway 101 at Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Mariposa Reina, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

One cyclist was standing on the side of the road, getting a drink of water, when another cyclist crashed into him, Eliason said.

Both cyclists suffered minor injuries and were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

The California Highway Patrol briefly shut down the right-hand lane while emergency personnel tended to the injured cyclists, Eliason said.

The AIDS-Lifecycle ride is a 7-day fundraising event. Friday’s route was from Lompoc to Ventura.

Eliason urged motorists to use extra caution when driving near the cyclists, keeping the legally required three feet distance from them.

