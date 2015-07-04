Two-Alarm Fire Damages Garage at Goleta Home

Advice

A garage was severely damaged by fire Saturday night at a house in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at about 9:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of San Patricio Drive, off North Kellogg Avenue north of Cathedral Oaks Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said crews arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames and needed about 20 minutes to knock down the fire.

No one was at home at the time, and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the rest of the house, he said, adding that the residence sustained minor smoke damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

