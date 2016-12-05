Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:37 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Residents Escape as Two-Alarm Fire Damages Home in Carpinteria

Blaze on Olive Avenue quickly doused by firefighters; cause under investigation

A fire damaged a home on Olive Avenue in Carpinteria on Monday, but two residents were able to escape from the burning structure. Click to view larger
A fire damaged a home on Olive Avenue in Carpinteria on Monday, but two residents were able to escape from the burning structure. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:58 a.m. | December 5, 2016 | 8:36 a.m.

A two-alarm fire damaged a home in Carpinteria on Monday before being quickly knocked down by firefighters.

The blaze was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on the 700 block of Olive Avenue, according to Grace Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Battalion Chief Jim Rampton said the blaze was found in the back bedroom of the single-story home.

Crews arrived to find black smoke coming from multiple doors and windows, and a second alarm was called, Rampton added.

“The back room sustained heavy fire damage, and heavy smoke damage was found throughout the rest of the house,” Rampton said. “We had it knocked down quickly. There were no winds or weather obstacles.”

Two residents were able to escape from the burning structure.

​“We were able to get them out and secure,” Rampton said. “I believe all the pets made it out.”

The American Red Cross was called in to provide alternate lodging for the residents.

Firefighters remained on scene at mid-morning doing mop-up and investigating the cause of the fire.

Leslie Gascoigne, a neighbor, told Noozhawk she saw the outside umbrella light up in flames.

“The back porch is close to my house, and I started hearing yelling,” Gascoigne said. “I saw smoke and started seeing flames because my fence is close to the home."

Carpinteria-Summerland crews were assisted on the incident by personnel from the Montecito, Santa Barbara City and Ventura County fire departments.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters responded Monday morning to a structure fire at a home on Olive Avenue in Carpinteria. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded Monday morning to a structure fire at a home on Olive Avenue in Carpinteria. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 