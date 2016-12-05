Residents Escape as Two-Alarm Fire Damages Home in Carpinteria

Blaze on Olive Avenue quickly doused by firefighters; cause under investigation

A two-alarm fire damaged a home in Carpinteria on Monday before being quickly knocked down by firefighters.

The blaze was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on the 700 block of Olive Avenue, according to Grace Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Battalion Chief Jim Rampton said the blaze was found in the back bedroom of the single-story home.

Crews arrived to find black smoke coming from multiple doors and windows, and a second alarm was called, Rampton added.

“The back room sustained heavy fire damage, and heavy smoke damage was found throughout the rest of the house,” Rampton said. “We had it knocked down quickly. There were no winds or weather obstacles.”

Two residents were able to escape from the burning structure.

​“We were able to get them out and secure,” Rampton said. “I believe all the pets made it out.”

The American Red Cross was called in to provide alternate lodging for the residents.

Firefighters remained on scene at mid-morning doing mop-up and investigating the cause of the fire.

Leslie Gascoigne, a neighbor, told Noozhawk she saw the outside umbrella light up in flames.

“The back porch is close to my house, and I started hearing yelling,” Gascoigne said. “I saw smoke and started seeing flames because my fence is close to the home."

Carpinteria-Summerland crews were assisted on the incident by personnel from the Montecito, Santa Barbara City and Ventura County fire departments.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

