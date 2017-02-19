Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire at Commercial Building in Goleta

First units on scene reported flames and smoke coming from 2-story structure; cause under investigation

Firefighters battle a three-alarm structure fire at a building occupied by Derrick's Roofing and other tenants in the 600 block of Ward Drive in Goleta.
Firefighters battle a three-alarm structure fire at a building occupied by Derrick’s Roofing and other tenants in the 600 block of Ward Drive in Goleta. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 11:18 a.m. | February 19, 2017 | 9:26 p.m.

Firefighters responded Sunday night to a three-alarm fire that burned for several hours in a commercial building in the 600 block of Ward Drive in Goleta.

Crews were called out at about 9:15 p.m., and the first personnel on scene reported flames and smoke coming from the two-story building, which is occupied by Derrick’s Roofing and several other tenants, according to Paul Christensen, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

A second alarm was called quickly, bringing in additional units, including two engines from the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Then a third alarm was called at about 9:45 p.m.

At least 10 engines and a truck were on the scene, according to Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman.

The building is about 30,000 square feet with corrugated metal siding, he said.

Firefighters initially tried to make an interior attack on the flames, Eliason said, but were unable to locate the main area of the fire and pulled back for safety reasons.

Officials say firefighters initially tried to make an interior attack on the flames, but were unable to locate the main area of the fire in the 30,000-square-foot building and pulled back for safety reasons.
Officials say firefighters initially tried to make an interior attack on the flames, but were unable to locate the main area of the fire in the 30,000-square-foot building and pulled back for safety reasons. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The fire involved about 50 percent of the building, he said, and crews were continuing to pour large streams of water onto the flames.

It continued to burn until the early morning hours Monday.

No injuries were reported.

In addition to Derrick’s Roofing, tenants in the building include Above All Storage, the Afghanistan Dental Relief Project, Augie’s Water Systems, Gold Crest Inc. and the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara, according to a sign near the entrance.

Parts of the building, including the Islamic Society, sustained only smoke and water damage, Eliason said.

The fire’s cause had not been determined, but an investigator was dispatched to the scene, Eliason said.

UPDATE: Fire believed to be accidental.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

There were no injuries reported in the three-alarm fire Sunday night at a commercial building on Ward Drive in Goleta. The cause is under investigation. Click to view larger
There were no injuries reported in the three-alarm fire Sunday night at a commercial building on Ward Drive in Goleta. The cause is under investigation. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

