Two New Members Appointed To Santa Maria Planning Commission

Gayle Pratt and Tim Seifert are sworn in to serve on the Santa Maria Planning Commission. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 20, 2016 | 9:54 p.m.

Two new members have been named to fill vacancies on the Santa Maria Planning Commission.

The City Council voted this week to appoint Gayle Pratt and Tim Seifert to the Planning Commission.

They immediately took the oath of office and were sworn-in during the meeting.

The two were named to fill terms left vacant by the resignations of longtime commissioner Rodger Brown and Fred Quigley.

They will participate in their first meeting, actually a study session, Thursday afternoon. 

Seifert is employed as a contractor at Dan Blough Construction. 

He has lived and worked in the Santa Maria Valley for 40 years.

“My background in construction should be very helpful,” he said.

“I have been Rotary president and on two city committees that have prepared me for this position. I look forward to helping Santa Maria move forward in the future.”

He has served for the city’s Board of Appeals and the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee.

He also belongs to the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club and volunteers for the Santa Maria Valley YMCA. His wife, Shannon, is chief executive officer of the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.

Pratt listed her occupation as community volunteer, but notes her professional career worked in the nonprofit organizations “to address needs that stand in the way of individuals who want to pursue better education, opportunities and qualify of life.”

Pratt is a nine-year resident of Santa Maria, and has served on the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women.

“My passion for improving lives and communities has continued in my current role as a volunteer with local non-profits, civic organizations and community projects,” Pratt said, noting she spent four years on Recreation and Parks Commission.

“It would be an honor to further this quest serving on the City of Santa Maria Planning Commission,” she said.

She also has belonged to The Rotary Club of Santa Maria, Energy Partners Fund, Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara, and Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County.

Pratt’s husband, David, is president of Santa Maria Energy.

The new planning commissioners will join Adrian Andrade, Robert Dickerson and Maribel Hernandez on the panel. 

The five-member commission advises the City Council on planning matters and implements planning policies adopted by the council.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

