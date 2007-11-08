Two Arrested After Alleged Brawl

{mosimage}

A 911 call about a brawl behind the Foodland Market on the Westside Thursday prompted police to arrest two men who denied involvement.

Shortly after the 3 p.m. call, police arrived to the scene at 1501 San Andres St. and found the parking lot empty. Officers later stopped four men walking nearby.

“The officers, who are familiar with gang members, recognized some of the group from prior contacts,” Lt. Paul McCaffrey, spokesman for the police department, said in a statement. “The four men denied any knowledge or involvement in the fight; however, two of them had minor injuries consistent with being in a fist-fight.”

One of them, Daniel Espinosa Morales, 49, had a no-bail warrant for parole violation and was booked at jail, Lt. McCaffrey said.

“Morales is a known gang member,” he added.

Police arrested a second man because the name he gave allegedly matched that of a suspect wanted for a $3,000 criminal misdemeanor warrant. But they didn’t release his identity because it has yet to be verified, police said.

