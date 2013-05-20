Two Arrested After Chase from Oceano to Santa Maria

Two people — including a wanted suspect — were arrested in Santa Maria Sunday night after a chase that began in San Luis Obispo County.

Jeanne Sepeda, 32, and Steven Michael Vega, 23, were taken into custody after their vehicle was involved in a collision on Broadway, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began near 19th Street and Paso Robles Street in Oceano at about 6:20 p.m., when deputies spotted Sepeda, who was wanted on a felony warrant, deputies said.

Sepeda, who was driving, fled from deputies through Oceano, Nipomo and onto Highway 101, officials said.

CHP and Santa Maria police officers took over the pursuit, which ended with the crash in Santa Maria.

Both Sepeda and Vega fled on foot, but were arrested a short time later, deputies said.

They were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.