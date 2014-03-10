Two Arrested After Panga Intercepted Near Santa Rosa Island

Two people were arrested — and a large quantity of marijuana was seized — when a panga boat was intercepted by federal authorities Monday near Santa Rosa Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received a report of a suspicious vessel late Monday morning, and sent a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Los Angeles to investigate, said Adam Eggers, a Coast Guard spokesman.

Two 45-foot boats and two other aircraft also joined in the search, and the panga was located with two suspects on board, Eggers said.

The suspects were arrested and turned over the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations for processing and possible federal prosecution, Eggers said.

Some 50 bales of marijuana were seized, Eggers said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.