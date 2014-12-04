Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:57 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Two Women Arrested in Connection with Mail Theft Ring

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 4, 2014 | 2:50 p.m.

Sireena Dominguez
Two women were arrested Wednesday night in connection with a mail theft ring after a lengthy investigation, according to a statement sent from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sireena Dominguez, 25, of New Cuyama and Ashley Barnett, 25, of Santa Maria were arrested on charges of felony forgery and felony criminal conspiracy, respectively.

The women, who are considered the primary suspects in the case, allegedly rented two Buellton hotel suites and used a stolen credit card information to pay for the rooms, where detectives found televisions and appliances missing from the rooms, along with a large bag of stolen mail that had been left behind in the suites.

They are believed to have taken part in similar crimes throughout northern Santa Barbara County, and on Wednesday, the women were tracked to a ranch outside the rural town of Cuyama, where search and arrest warrants were served.

The department said that on Nov. 25, sheriff's deputies responded to a hotel in the 500 block of McMurray Road in Buellton to investigate reports of theft.

Dominquez and Barnett allegedly rented the rooms with stolen credit card information, and when the women left the hotel, two flat-screen televisions were missing, along with two media charging stations, two alarm clocks, a microwave oven and two baskets. 

They also found a large bag of stolen mail from numerous addresses in the areas off of Highway 246, between Cebada Canyon in Lompoc and Mail Road in the Buellton area. 

Ashley Barnett
The Sheriff's Department is encouraging residents in those areas to check their credit card transactions often to make sure they haven't been victimized.

The Sheriff’s Department is working with allied agencies and the U.S Postal Inspector on this case. 

The statement said Dominguez was arrested on charges of stealing a BMW in Buellton, and was located by sheriff's deputies shortly after and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, but posted bail prior to checking into the hotel on Nov. 25.

Both women are in custody. Barnett is being held on $100,000 bail, and Dominguez is being held on $25,000.

