Two Arrested in Lompoc School Bomb Threat Incident

Detectives with the Lompoc Police Department made two arrests Monday in connection with bomb threats at Lompoc High School earlier this month.

On March 7, the Lompoc High School received two bomb threats via telephone. After an investigation revealed no explosive devices, a full-scale criminal nvestigation was launched.



Thanks to a phone system utilized by the Lompoc Unified School District that records all incoming calls, the threatening phone calls were recorded and the source was provided to law enforcement. The phone number and subscriber information led detectives to 24 year-old suspect, Ernesto Hernandez of Bakersfield. Lompoc detectives arrested Hernandez at his place of business in Bakersfield this morning.

A few hours later, detectives made a second arrest at the Lompoc High School campus, where a 15-year-old cousin of Hernandez was taken into custody.

The detectives’ investigation revealed the two suspects conspired to carry out the hoax the day before the calls were made.