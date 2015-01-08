Two Arrested in Santa Maria in Reported Stolen Vehicle

Two people were arrested Wednesday night after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle in Santa Maria.

Sgt. Jesus Valle said Santa Maria police officers assisted by California Highway Patrol officers stopped the vehicle about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

He said the vehicle, a 1999 Mitsubish four-door, recently had been reported stolen in Santa Maria.

The driver, 31-year-old Jessica Michelle Vasquez of Santa Maria, and the passenger, 26-year-old Geddilee Michael Lansford of Santa Barbara, were charged with vehicle theft and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Valle.

In addition, he said, Vasquez had a felony no-bail warrant for violation of probation and Lansford had a felony no-bail warrant for violation of post-release community supervision.

