Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Two Arrested, One Sought In Goleta Truck Theft

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 15, 2015 | 5:37 p.m.
Matt Crandall Click to view larger
Matt Crandall

Two people have been taken into custody in Santa Maria and a third is being sought in connection with a stolen Habitat for Humanity truck from Goleta.

The Compliance Response Team is requesting public assistance to locate a wanted suspect, identified as Matt Crandall, 44, of Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Crandall has a warrant for his arrest for violating the terms of his post release community supervision. 

On Wednesday, Santa Maria police officers were called to an address on Palm Court regarding suspicious activity. 

Sabrina Ceglia Click to view larger
Sabrina Ceglia

When they arrived, two suspects were detained but Crandall ran away. 

“During the investigation, it was discovered Crandall and the two suspects arrested were in possession of a stolen truck which belonged to Habitat for Humanity,” said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The vehicle was stolen Oct. 13 from the 6800 block of Cortona Drive in the city of Goleta, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The truck reportedly contained numerous stolen items from an area business. 

Travis Grant Click to view larger
Travis Grant

Arrested were Sabrina Ceglia, 35, and Travis Grant, 32, both of Santa Maria.

They were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. 

Anyone with information regarding Crandall or his whereabouts is asked to call a local law enforcement agency or the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 