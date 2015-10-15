Two Arrested, One Sought In Goleta Truck Theft

Advice

Two people have been taken into custody in Santa Maria and a third is being sought in connection with a stolen Habitat for Humanity truck from Goleta.

The Compliance Response Team is requesting public assistance to locate a wanted suspect, identified as Matt Crandall, 44, of Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Crandall has a warrant for his arrest for violating the terms of his post release community supervision.

On Wednesday, Santa Maria police officers were called to an address on Palm Court regarding suspicious activity.

When they arrived, two suspects were detained but Crandall ran away.

“During the investigation, it was discovered Crandall and the two suspects arrested were in possession of a stolen truck which belonged to Habitat for Humanity,” said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The vehicle was stolen Oct. 13 from the 6800 block of Cortona Drive in the city of Goleta, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The truck reportedly contained numerous stolen items from an area business.

Arrested were Sabrina Ceglia, 35, and Travis Grant, 32, both of Santa Maria.

They were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information regarding Crandall or his whereabouts is asked to call a local law enforcement agency or the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

