Four Arrested, Teen Hospitalized in Gang-Related Stabbing

Toddler also injured when struck by get-away vehicle, according to Santa Barbara police

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | September 5, 2013

Police and fire personnel converge on the 300 block of Ladera Street in Santa Barbara, where the suspect vehicle in a Westside stabbing ended up striking a toddler. (Urban Hikers photo)

Four people were arrested Thursday night after a gang-related stabbing near the Westside Boys & Girls Club, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The suspects fled the scene after the stabbing, which occurred shortly before 8 p.m., and a short time later injured a toddler who was struck by their get-away vehicle, Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

The boy did not appear to be seriously injured, but was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for examination, McCaffrey said.

The stabbing victim — a 17-year-old male — suffered multiple stab wounds, and also was taken to the hospital, where he was in surgery late Thursday night, McCaffrey said.

The teen was expected to survive his wounds, McCaffrey said.

Following the stabbing, which occurred near San Pascual and Anapamu streets, several suspects fled in a BMW, McCaffrey said.

Thanks to the assistance of several members of the public, who called in to report details of the incident, the BMW was located, and was followed by an officer to an address in the 300 block of Ladera Street, McCaffrey said.

At that point, the vehicle pulled into a driveway, striking a child playing in the yard, who witnesses told Noozhawk was a 4-year-old boy.

One suspect was arrested immediately, and a second was taken into custody a short time later at the nearby residence of a stranger, McCaffrey said.

Two others were arrested later in the night, said Sgt. Eric Beecher.

Those arrested included two adults and two juveniles, Beecher said, and they face charges ranging from attempted murder and felony hit and run, to resisting arrest, aggravated trespassing and driving without a license.

Names of the adults suspects were being withheld pending further investigation, Beecher said, while the names of juvenile suspects normally are not released.

A suspect in a Westside stabbing is taken into custody late Thursday night on Ladera Street in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers photo)

"We do believe this was gang-related," McCaffrey said, adding that the incident remained under investigation.

McCaffrey credited the public with allowing police to make quick arrests in the case.

"One reason were were able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle was information provided by callers. who had seen some portion of this event," McCaffrey said.

Gina Carbajal, executive director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs, released a statement Friday morning about the incident.

"This violent event serves as another important reminder as to why our local kids need a positive, safe and structured place to go after school with healthy activities and caring adults — something which is provided by United Boys & Girls Clubs," she said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims who were injured last night and their families."

