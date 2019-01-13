Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Two Big Scoring Runs by The Master’s Take Out Westmont

By Westmont Sports Information | January 13, 2019 | 12:48 a.m.

Westmont gave up runs of 15-0 and 13-2 in the first half at The Master's and never recovered, falling 88-66 in a GSAC men's basketball game on Saturday night in Santa Clarita.

“The Master’s are a very good team, but we just didn’t play very well," said Westmont coach John Moore. "We didn’t play the kind of basketball that we’re capable of and it showed with 18 turnovers in the first half. That’s going to cause you problems. We were very careless with the ball, we over dribbled, and we didn’t share the ball.”

The Master’s (16-2, 5-1 GSAC, No. 6 in GSAC) closed out the first half with its 13-2 run to take a 45-23 advantage. 

“The game was lost in the first half. We were up 13-8 and again 16-12 and they went on a 15-0 run," said Moore. "When you give that up in a loud gym to a very good team, you’re going to have trouble regaining that (momentum).

The Mustangs shot 50.7 percent (34 of 67) from the floor on the game and 50 percent (12-24) from beyond the 3-point line – bettering Westmont’s 36.4 percent (20 of 55) from the floor and 30.4 percent (7 of 23) from behind the arc.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Darryl McDowell-White with 23 points. Delewis Johnson scored 21 while Hansel Atencia (11 points, 11 assists) and Tim Soares (15 points, 15 rebounds) both had double-doubles on the evening.  

The Warriors picked up their game in the second half and were able to equal the Mustangs at 43-43.

Maxwell Hudgins scored a team-high 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Warriors (9-5, 3-3 GSAC).

