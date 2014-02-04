Two Bishop Diego Football Players to Sign National Letters of Intent

Bishop Diego High School seniors Joseph Salcedo and Nolan Tooley will sign a national letter of intent to participate in Division 1 collegiate athletics at a ceremony to be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bishop Diego High School.

Salcedo, a football player, will sign with San Diego State University. A three-year varsity starter for the Cardinals, he was named to the Santa Barbara All City 2013 football team, All State First Team 2013, and received First team Recognition in the Tri Valley League 2012 and 2013.

“What I like about Joe is that he sees where he needs improvement and he is willing to invest the effort and time to those areas — an example of his coachability and his humility,” Bishop head football coach Tom Crawford said. “He has made great strides and gets better each day as he focuses on improving initial explosion footwork, his running mechanics and finishing. The Aztecs are getting a great player.”

Tooley, a football player, will sign with UC Davis. Also a three-year varsity starter, he was named to the Santa Barbara All City football team for 2012 and 2013, received First Team Recognition in the Tri-Valley League 2012, was named the Tri Valley League Defensive MVP 2013, All CIF 2012 and 2013, All State 2013.

“Nolan is a natural athlete and a leader,” Crawford said. “His strength may lie in his poise and confidence which allows him to compete despite pressure and/or adverse conditions and which serves as a steadying force for those around him. He is a fierce competitor and will have a super career with the Aggies.”

Members of the coaching staffs and the signees’ parents will attend the signing ceremony.

— Liz Dewell is a publicist representing Bishop Diego High School.