Two Bishop Diego Pitchers Combine on Two-Hit Shutout

Baseball

Will Goodwin and Hamilton Finefrock combined on a two-hit shutout for Bishop Diego in a 5-0 win over Thacher in a Frontier League baseball game on Wednesday.

Goodwin started and went six innings, striking out nine and didn’t walk anyone, He also produced at the plate with two singles and run scored.

Finefrock flashed the leather at shortstop, said coach Nick Katzenstein, and he pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts. With the bat, he went 2 for 4, drove in a run and stole three bases.

Bishop improved to 9-5 overall and 4-0 in league.