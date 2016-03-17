Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:05 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Two Breaks of the Wave Film Festival to Hit Santa Barbara

By Jackson Gibbon for Santa Barbara International Film Festival | March 17, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has confirmed the dates for the next two editions of the Wave Film Festival.

The first segment will run from Wednesday through Sunday May, 11-15, and will highlight new Pan-Asian films. The second segment will run Wednesday through Sunday July 13-17, and will highlight new French films.

Each Wave Festival will take place at the historic Riviera Theater.

“With increasingly diverse lineups each year, The Wave has become a pivotal tradition of SBIFF,” stated Mickey Duzdevich, director of the Wave Film Festival. “The Pan-Asian and French film canons are filled with countless classics, and we have no doubt that this year’s lineup will continue to dazzle and inspire audiences.”

In addition, SBIFF has announced February 1-11, 2017, as the dates for the 32nd annual festival.

“Though we are just wrapping up this year’s festival, we are already looking forward to what 2017 has in store for us in Santa Barbara,” said Roger Durling, executive director of SBIFF. “We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished thus far, and we plan to make our 32nd installment the best festival yet.”

In addition to screening numerous films over the years, including countless U.S. and world premieres, SBIFF is known for programs such as the prestigious Tribute honor, which counts Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Alicia Vikander, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Sylvester Stallone among recipients, and the acclaimed Panel Series, where accomplished industry guests come together for lively and revealing discussions, which make the festival a key stop in the award season race.

Passes and tickets for each Wave will be available once the lineup is announced. SBIFF passes are offered at 25 percent off beginning Aug. 1, 2016.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, festival passes and packages, please visit www.sbiff.org.

Jackson Gibbon represents the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 