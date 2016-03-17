Two Breaks of the Wave Film Festival to Hit Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has confirmed the dates for the next two editions of the Wave Film Festival.

The first segment will run from Wednesday through Sunday May, 11-15, and will highlight new Pan-Asian films. The second segment will run Wednesday through Sunday July 13-17, and will highlight new French films.

Each Wave Festival will take place at the historic Riviera Theater.

“With increasingly diverse lineups each year, The Wave has become a pivotal tradition of SBIFF,” stated Mickey Duzdevich, director of the Wave Film Festival. “The Pan-Asian and French film canons are filled with countless classics, and we have no doubt that this year’s lineup will continue to dazzle and inspire audiences.”

In addition, SBIFF has announced February 1-11, 2017, as the dates for the 32nd annual festival.

“Though we are just wrapping up this year’s festival, we are already looking forward to what 2017 has in store for us in Santa Barbara,” said Roger Durling, executive director of SBIFF. “We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished thus far, and we plan to make our 32nd installment the best festival yet.”

In addition to screening numerous films over the years, including countless U.S. and world premieres, SBIFF is known for programs such as the prestigious Tribute honor, which counts Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Alicia Vikander, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Sylvester Stallone among recipients, and the acclaimed Panel Series, where accomplished industry guests come together for lively and revealing discussions, which make the festival a key stop in the award season race.

Passes and tickets for each Wave will be available once the lineup is announced. SBIFF passes are offered at 25 percent off beginning Aug. 1, 2016.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, festival passes and packages, please visit www.sbiff.org.

— Jackson Gibbon represents the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.