Two Carpinteria Players Make All Tri-Valley League Baseball First Team

Carpinteria's battery of junior pitcher Chase Mayer and senior catcher Toby Spach were named to the All Tri-Valley League baseball first team.
St. Bonaventure junior ace Jake Saum was named the league's top pitcher and Grace Brethren senior Pierson Ohl was honored as the Player of the Year.
All Tri-Valley League Baseball
Player of Year: Pierson Ohl, 12, Grace Brethren
Pitcher of Year: Jake Saum, 11, St. Bonaventure
First Team
St. Bonaventure 3B Marc Morales 12
St. Bonaventure 2B Johnny Alvarez 11
St. Bonaventure C/1B Omar Gastelum 11
St. Bonaventure P/OF Dylan Lopez 11
Grace Brethren P/1B Carson Ohl 10
Grace Brethren RF/P Justin Rodriguez 11
Grace Brethren CF/SS/P Kai Tinker 11
Malibu P/1B Will Tampkin 12
Malibu 3B/SS Jake Hughes 12
Santa Paula UTIL Tomas Frutos 12
Santa Paula INF Bodde Stewart 12
Fillmore P/INF Agustin Osegueda 11
Fillmore C/P Tyler Coert 10
Carpinteria C Toby Spach 12
Carpinteria P/1B Chase Mayer 11
Second Team
St. Bonaventure P/OF Corey Gear 11
St. Bonaventure C/OF Charlie Saum 9
St. Bonaventure SS Anthony Chavez 11
St. Bonaventure P Jordan Butler 11
Grace Brethren C Josh Buckley 11
Grace Brethren 3B Hunter Scribner 10
Grace Brethren 2B Cody Sprawl 12
Grace Brethren P Josh Swales 10
Malibu 1B/3B Chance Irons 12
Malibu C Tyler Ray 12
Santa Paula C/INF Chris Ayala 12
Santa Paula INF Evan Acevedo 10
Fillmore SS/2b Nicolas Herrera 10
Fillmore UTIL Ricky Calderon 10
Carpinteria SS Dominic Sturdivan 12
Honorable Mention
Carpinteria UTIL Miles Souza 9
Carpinteria UTIL Noah Nuno 11
Carpinteria UTIL Jacob Macias 10
Fillmore 3B Diego Garcia 12
Fillmore 2B Pedro Renteria 12
Fillmore 1B Jose Alamillo 12
St. Bonaventure P/3B Gavin Conary 10
St. Bonaventure 1B Cullen Moes 11
St. Bonaventure INF Jacob Minjares 10
Grace Brethren P/1B John Frazier 10
Santa Paula P Mark Cortez 12
Santa Paula SS Armondo Tarin 12
Santa Paula 2B Dylan Johnson 11
Nordhoff Philip Heldwein 9
Nordhoff Will Wiggins 10
Nordhoff Matt Rosen 10