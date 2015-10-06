Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:42 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Two Carpinteria Toastmasters Take First in Area Evaluation Contest

From left: Evaluation contest winner Roberta Nadler, Area Director David Machacek and Humorous Speech contest winner Adrian Prado. (Carpinteria Toastmasters photo)
By Christine Campos for Carpinteria Toastmasters | October 6, 2015 | 4:03 p.m.

Roberta Nadler and Adrian Prado of Carpinteria Toastmasters club won the Toastmasters Area E3 Evaluation Contest and Humorous Speech Contest respectively Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. 

Both will now compete in the Division Evaluation and Humorous Speech Contests to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lompoc, and they are looking forward to a challenging and interesting contest.

All Toastmasters are encouraged to attend the Division Contest, and the public is welcome to attend as well. It promises to be as lively and entertaining as the Area Contest.

Carpinteria Toastmasters meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Carpinteria Boys and Girls Club at 4849 Foothill Rd in Carpinteria.

It provides a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Click here to learn more about the Carpinteria Toastmasters club.

— Christine Campos represents Carpinteria Toastmasters.

