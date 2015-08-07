Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

2 Charged With Murder in Brutal Attack on Santa Maria Woman

Police chief says national, state immigration policy failures responsible for 'a blood trail into the bedroom of Marilyn Pharis'

Santa Maria Police Chief Ralph Martin tells reporters Friday that two men who allegedly attacked a woman in her home will face first-degree murder charges. Flanking him are Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Undersheriff Barney Melekian.
Santa Maria Police Chief Ralph Martin tells reporters Friday that two men who allegedly attacked a woman in her home will face first-degree murder charges. Flanking him are Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Undersheriff Barney Melekian. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 11:14 p.m. | August 7, 2015 | 6:13 p.m.

Victor Aureliano Martinez

Two men arrested for allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a 64-year-old Santa Maria woman who died eight days later will be charged with first-degree murder, but a decision about whether they will face the death penalty will be made later.

Santa Maria Police Chief Ralph Martin and Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley held a press conference Friday afternoon about the “brutal and vicious attack” on Marilyn Pharis, an Air Force veteran who worked the night shift as a civilian contractor at a Vandenberg Air Force Base satellite tracking facility.

She held the job for more than 40 years after serving four years in the military. 

The case has drawn national attention since one of the suspects is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico with a prior criminal history, leading the police chief to declare a “blood trail” leads from policymakers into the bedroom where Pharis was attacked.

In addition to Undersheriff Barney Melekian, a number of police officers, prosecutors and city officials attended the press conference, along with a pair of deputy public defenders.

Victor Aureliano Martinez Ramirez (initially identified by police as Victor Aureliano Martinez), 29, and Jose Villagomez, 20, of Santa Maria were arrested separately following the July 24 attack on Pharis in her home in the 900 block of North Dejoy Street.

She died eight days later in the hospital.

Ramirez, an undocumented immigrant with a prior history of arrests, was taken into custody July 25, while Villagomez was arrested on a probation violation and later connected to the attack. 

Marilyn Pharis was savagely attack while sleeping in her Santa Maria home, and died eight days later in the hospital. (Contributed photo)

The chief said an autopsy, which the district attorney observed, confirmed Pharis died from her massive injuries.

“As a result of the evidence thus far, I have charged the defendants with murder,” Dudley added.

Specifically, they are charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances of burglary, mayhem and rape during a felony murder. Ramirez has an additional special circumstance of torture plus an allegation of use of a deadly weapon. A second count filed against Ramirez is for first-degree burglary.

“These charges carry the possibility of the death penalty or life without possibility of parole,” Dudley said. “It is too soon in our process for me to make a decision about whether this will be a death penalty case, but the way it is filed now, there is the option — two options, life without the possibility of parole or death.”

Dudley said she will make the determination after consulting with police, prosecutors, defense attorneys and the victim’s family.

Martin said the two suspects broke into Pharis' home at 9:45 a.m. July 24 while she was sleeping, sexually assaulted her, strangled her, and then beat her on the face and head with a hammer.

Jose Villagomez

"Despite this incredible beating, Marilyn would not give up," Martin said. "She fought back with all the strength that she could possibly muster, even while receiving repeated blows with the hammer.

"The suspects left her for dead, but somehow, with her eye sockets shattered from the beating she suffered, including a broken neck bone, she called 911."

After leaving the Dejoy residence, Ramirez allegedly broke into another home on West Donovan Road, where he encountered three children and a mother, who was able to call 911.

He fled the house, jumping over backyard fences, and within minutes a police dog found Ramirez hiding under a tarp on a patio at a house on Cox Lane.

Santa Maria police have arrested Ramirez six times in 15 months, the chief said.

In what he called a national issue involving immigration policies, the chief noted the several changes that have led to releases of criminals earlier than previous. They included AB 109, which aimed at reducing overcrowding in state prisons by transferring some offenders to county jails or setting them free early.

Proposition 47 reduced some nonserious and nonviolent property and drug crimes" from a felony to a misdemeanor and led to resentencing.

“I am not remiss to say that from Washington D.C. to Sacramento, there is a blood trail into the bedroom of Marilyn Pharis,” Martin said. 

Two weeks before the attack, Ramirez had been arrested for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.

“You know what we had to do? We had to cite him out,” Martin said. “That’s the problem with the system. This is not just in Santa Maria. This is all over the state of California and all over the United States.”

Finger-pointing among agencies doesn’t get to the root of the problem — immigration policies set at the state and national levels, the chief said. 

County law enforcement officials say the defendant could not be held in jail because of a state law and a prior court case that put local agencies at risk of violating a suspect’s constitutional rights. 

Yet, ICE officials have they are not required to provide a federal warrant sought by county sheriffs throughout the state.

Federal immigration authorities say they are monitoring the current case.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations associated with this individual’s arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is monitoring the case closely and has lodged a formal request with the custodial law enforcement agency seeking notification in advance of his release or transfer from local custody,” ICE spokeswoman Lori Haley said.

Villagomez was apprehended four days after the attack. He initially was arrested on unrelated charges and later charged in the Pharis attack.

He was born near the San Francisco Bay Area, making him a citizen of the United States. He moved to Mexico at the age of 3 and returned to the United States around age 15.

The police chief said the focus needs to remain on the woman who lost her life.

“She was a healthy woman at 64 years of age,” he said. “She was was sleeping in her bed and she was murdered.”

The men are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 