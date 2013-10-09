Two Children Injured in Morning Bus Accident

Two elementary students were injured Wednesday when the driver of a small pickup truck lost control and struck a school bus full of children in northern Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Donovan Road, said CHP Sgt. Greg Klingenberg.

A woman driving a pickup was traveling eastbound on Donovan, attempting to make a left turn onto North Broadway, when she lost control of her vehicle, which struck a raised cement curb and then the left side of the school bus that was stopped before making a left turn onto Donovan, Klingenberg said.

“There were two children that were transported by ambulance to the local hospital with minor injuries,” Klingenberg said, adding that he guessed they were in third or fourth grade.

About 30 children were assessed for injuries on scene, with one adult treated for minor injuries, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The female driver of the pickup truck, who was in her late 20s or early 30s, was uninjured.

Klingenberg speculated that the wet roadway from morning rain contributed to the collision, and said she was likely speeding.

The remaining children were transferred to another school bus to complete the route, he said, since the crash knocked out some windows on the first bus.

Klingenberg said no citations were issued as the investigation is ongoing.

