Barry Punzal: 2 CIF Finalists From One School in Same Season Rare in Our Area

It’s about as rare seeing Halley’s Comet: two athletic teams from one school in our area playing in CIF-Southern Section Championship games during the same season and on the same day.

History will be made on Saturday, when Santa Barbara High’s boys basketball and soccer teams vie for titles just a few hours and miles apart from each other.

The top-seeded basketball team faces No. 2 Lynwood in the 2A Division title game at noon at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

About 20 miles up the road off Interstate 5, the unseeded boys soccer team takes the turf field at Warren High in Downey to play third-seeded Loyola for the Division 1 title at 5 p.m.

The basketball and soccer games are being streamed on Fox Sports West Prep Zone.

This is the kind of day prep sports followers would expect from one of those athletic powerhouse private schools in L.A. or Orange County, and not from a public school in our neck of the woods.

Santa Barbara advancing two teams to the CIF finals is a tremendous accomplishment. Coaches Dave Bregante and Todd Heil and their staffs deserve tons of credit for building team chemistry, developing talent and defining roles on the team.

It helps that each team has a special player who makes thing go.

On Bregante’s basketball team, it’s Bolden Brace.

For Heil’s soccer team, Brandon Sanchez wears the No. 10 shirt, which signifies he is the team leader and playmaker.

Both of these seniors, who are headed to NCAA Division 1 programs next fall (Brace to Northeastern and Sanchez to Loyola Marymount), have taken their games to the next level to propel their teams into CIF championship games.

The casts around them also is playing in peak form.

On the basketball team, a different player seems to step up in key moments every game. Ben Brown did it in the semifinal win at La Mirada, and Ben Clay and Nick Busch played big in the second-round win at Grand Terrace.

In the intense Channel League rivalry games with San Marcos, DeBruynkops and JM Cage played big at the defensive end to lead Santa Barbara to victories.

The Dons enter the final with a 30-1 record.

On the soccer pitch, Juan “Paulie” Santana rose to the occasion on several dangerous set pieces delivered by Los Alamitos, and denied the Griffins from scoring in the semifinals. Also in that game, Peter Ruiz showed he still had plenty of energy in the tank in the last minute of the second overtime to score the game-winning goal.

Tanner Mees and Sloan Hanson have been stalwarts on defense during the Dons’ challenging postseason run — in order, they beat Santa Margarita on the road (3-2 in double overtime), upset No. 1 Paramount at home (3-2) and won at No. 4 Los Alamitos (1-0, double overtime).

At the offensive end, forward Jorge Garcia Torres has been a handful for opposing defenders in the attacking third.

“We’re finding ways to win, said coach Heil.

The soccer team is seeking a seventh section title in program history. The Dons last won a section title in 2010, beating Dos Pueblos before more than 8,000 fans at Harder Stadium.

Santa Barbara played in the Division 1 final in 2011 and lost to San Clemente. It was awarded a berth in the CIF State Regionals and went on to capture the Division 2 championship.

Santa Barbara boys basketball has produced several outstanding players in its history, but the program has just two CIF titles – 1934 and 1991. The Dons hope to bring home a third on Saturday.

Overall, the winter sports season has been like a Disneyland thrill ride for Santa Barbara High, and it’s going to continue for at least another week as the boys soccer, boys basketball and girls basketball team will move on to the CIF State Regionals.

First, there’s the business of playing for those championship plaques in Anaheim and Downey on Santa Barbara Super Saturday.

