Two-Day Chip Seal Project on Highways 192, 144 Begins Wednesday

A two-day chip seal project on Highways 192 and 144 will begin this Wednesday, July 8.

Motorists can expect one-way reversing traffic control in the following locations from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.:

» Highway 144 from Alameda Padre Serra to the junction of Highways 144/192.

» Highway 192 from Mission Canyon Road East to the 700 block of Mountain Drive.

» Highway 192 from Stanwood Drive to Orizaba Road.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes. This chip seal project is designed to prolong the life of the roadway.

This road work will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team in Santa Barbara.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 toll free number at 805.568.0858 or click here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.