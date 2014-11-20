Two-Day Maintenance Project on Highway 246 In Lompoc Begins Monday

A two-day maintenance project to grind and pave Highway 246 from O Street to R Street will begin on Monday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Motorists headed westbound on Highway 246 will detour onto the eastbound No. 1 lane while motorists headed eastbound will use the No. 2 lane.

Cross traffic will not be allowed on Highway 246/Ocean Avenue at O Street, N Street, M Street and R Street. Motorists will be able to make right hand turns from South R Street onto eastbound Highway 246.

Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 10 minutes. This project will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team from Buellton.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.