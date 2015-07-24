Two Dignity Health Hospitals Receive ‘Best Hospital for Common Care’ Recognition

Advice

French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) and Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), both members of the Dignity Health system that also includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital (AGCH), are pleased to announce that they have each been published in the July 20 edition of "U.S. News & World Report" after being added to the report's list of “Best Hospitals for Common Care” for high performance of hip replacement.

These most recent recognitions further illustrate Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals’ tireless commitment to providing excellent care, serving the community, and always utilizing the safest services possible for our patients. Human kindness is a full-time job, and our hospitals have consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Not only were both FHMC and MRMC recognized as two of the best hospitals in the country for common care, but Marian also scored significantly higher in both the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and hip revisions, and FHMC had far fewer hip replacement readmissions for any reason within 30 days than other hospitals. "U.S. News & World Report" defines a hip revision as a patient requiring corrective surgery within one year of having a hip replacement performed at the same hospital.

Additionally, out of the thousands of hospitals reviewed, only 11 percent of hospitals were rated as high performing in their treatment of hip replacements. Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals place a premium on safety, and this acknowledgement further motivates them to continue setting the standard for patient care on the central coast.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication to quality, safe and excellent services provided by all our health care teams at our Central Coast Dignity Health hospitals,” said Chuck Cova, Senior Vice President Operations, Dignity Health Central Coast.

Alan Iftiniuk, President and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center adds, “We commend our health care teams for these prestigious recognitions providing quality care that our communities have come to expect and deserve from our hospitals.

About Dignity Health Central Coast

Dignity Health Central Coast comprises five hospitals, all recognized for their quality of care, safety and service, primary care offices, premier ambulatory surgery centers, technologically advanced imaging centers, outpatient services, and comprehensive home health services. Hospitals in the Dignity Health Central Coast region include Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in Arroyo Grande, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo and St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard. Each hospital is supported by an active philanthropic foundation to provide additional funding to support new programs and services, as well as to advance the community’s access to health care. For more information, visit www.dignityhealth.org/centralcoast.

—Sara San Juan represents the Central Coast Dignity Health system.