Firefighter Bitten as 2 Dogs Rescued from Burning Home in Lompoc

Two dogs were rescued from a burning home in Lompoc on Monday, although one firefighter received a minor injury due to a dog bite, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force Base fire departments responded to 1105 N. Jasmine St., said fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.

The first crew to arrive reported smoke coming from the single-family home so firefighters entered to battle the blaze and search for occupants.

Two dogs were rescued from the home and the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that the fire started in the kitchen with the stovetop as the heat source,” Federmann said.

One firefighter received a minor injury from a dog bite on the hand, Federmann said.

Two adults and two children were displaced from the home due to the fire damage in the kitchen, Federmann added.

