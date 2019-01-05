Two Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Make Podium at Tournament of Champions

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos placed two wrestlers on the podium at the Tournament of Champions at Cerritos College over the weekend.

Sean Yamasaki finished third in the 120-pound weight class and Kade Uyesaka nabbed sixth place at 126 pounds.

"Sean going in as the fifth-seeded wrestler finished third in the toughest weight class at the TOC," coach Anthony Califano said. "There were 13 CIF placers and three straight qualifers."

The Charger return to Channel League competition on Wednesday at home against Lompoc.