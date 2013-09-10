Two Drivers Hurt in Big-Rig Crash Near Gaviota

Both drivers were injured Tuesday afternoon when a pair of tractor-trailers collided on Highway 101 north of Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes about a mile below the Nojoqui Summit, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

A big-rig pulling two trailers loaded with empty agricultural boxes slammed into the rear of another semi and two trailers, loaded with bags of cement, that was moving slowly up the grade, Eliason said.

The impact buckled the rear trailer, Eliason said, and spilled cement and other debris across the roadway.

The collision occurred in the slow lane in a section that has three lanes, Eliason said.

The lane remained closed 90 minutes after the crash, and a second lane was possibly going to be closed for a time to allow for removal of the wreckage.

Both drivers were taken to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Eliason said.

The CHP was investigating the accident.

