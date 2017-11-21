Two Dudes Talking: Jeff Bridges and Alan Kozlowski

To highlight the current photo exhibit, Finding the Moment: The Journey of Alan Kozlowski, the public is invited for an evening of impromptu conversation and live music with surprise guests 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at The Shopkeepers, 137 Anacapa St. Ste. A, Santa Barbara.

The event includes a book signing of Alan Kozlowski’s On the Path — Tibet, with books and photography available for purchase onsite at The Shopkeepers, a new gallery/event and retail space in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

Actor Jeff Bridges will talk with longtime friend and fellow musician Kozlowski to reveal untold stories behind the photographer’s spiritual travelogue to early Bhutan, Cambodia, monasteries of Tibet and the sacred pilgrimage to Rocio, Spain.

Kozlowski’s images convey a universal hope, reaching for a profound sense of meaning beyond this world. His portraits capture intimate moments of his lifelong journey as a seeker, musician and filmmaker.

The exhibit, curated by David Wexler of Hollywood Vaults, features large-scale dye transfer prints on aluminum, as well as framed and matted prints.

“This new printing format on aluminum captures another level of expression — the richness, contrast and saturation make it very experiential,” Kozlowski said.

Kozlowski and Bridges previously collaborated with T-Bone Burnett on the Academy Award-winning film Crazy Heart, as well as the 2012 Blue Note Records release “Jeff Bridges.”

Other film credits include Travellers and Magicians (2003), which opened at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, and earned a Best of the Festival Award at the 2004 Telluride Mountain Film Festival.

As co-founder of Pacific Ocean Post (POP) studio in Santa Monica, Kozlowski pioneered the digital technology and visual effects on Oscar-winning films Independence Day (1997), Titanic (1998) and What Dreams May Come (1999).

POP’s acquisition by Liberty Media allowed for Kozlowski’s return to his fundamental love of photography, with exhibits in London, Santa Monica, Malibu, Bangkok, and Koh Samui, among other cities. He currently lives in Santa Barbara.

“It’s a powerful gift to see these images of a very personal spiritual journey,” said Patti Pagliei, co-owner of The Shopkeepers with musician/partner John Simpson. “We are thrilled to share our space with someone like Alan.”

The exhibit of Kozlowski’s photos runs through Feb. 8 at The Shopkeepers. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

— Patti Pagliei for The Shopkeepers.