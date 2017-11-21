Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Two Dudes Talking: Jeff Bridges and Alan Kozlowski

By Patti Pagliei for The Shopkeepers | November 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

To highlight the current photo exhibit, Finding the Moment: The Journey of Alan Kozlowski, the public is invited for an evening of impromptu conversation and live music with surprise guests 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at The Shopkeepers, 137 Anacapa St. Ste. A, Santa Barbara.

The event includes a book signing of Alan Kozlowski’s On the Path — Tibet, with books and photography available for purchase onsite at The Shopkeepers, a new gallery/event and retail space in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

Actor Jeff Bridges will talk with longtime friend and fellow musician Kozlowski to reveal untold stories behind the photographer’s spiritual travelogue to early Bhutan, Cambodia, monasteries of Tibet and the sacred pilgrimage to Rocio, Spain.

Kozlowski’s images convey a universal hope, reaching for a profound sense of meaning beyond this world. His portraits capture intimate moments of his lifelong journey as a seeker, musician and filmmaker.

The exhibit, curated by David Wexler of Hollywood Vaults, features large-scale dye transfer prints on aluminum, as well as framed and matted prints.

“This new printing format on aluminum captures another level of expression — the richness, contrast and saturation make it very experiential,” Kozlowski said.

Kozlowski and Bridges previously collaborated with T-Bone Burnett on the Academy Award-winning film Crazy Heart, as well as the 2012 Blue Note Records release “Jeff Bridges.”

Other film credits include Travellers and Magicians (2003), which opened at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, and earned a Best of the Festival Award at the 2004 Telluride Mountain Film Festival.

As co-founder of Pacific Ocean Post (POP) studio in Santa Monica, Kozlowski pioneered the digital technology and visual effects on Oscar-winning films Independence Day (1997), Titanic (1998) and What Dreams May Come (1999).

POP’s acquisition by Liberty Media allowed for Kozlowski’s return to his fundamental love of photography, with exhibits in London, Santa Monica, Malibu, Bangkok, and Koh Samui, among other cities. He currently lives in Santa Barbara.

“It’s a powerful gift to see these images of a very personal spiritual journey,” said Patti Pagliei, co-owner of The Shopkeepers with musician/partner John Simpson. “We are thrilled to share our space with someone like Alan.”

The exhibit of Kozlowski’s photos runs through Feb. 8 at The Shopkeepers. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

— Patti Pagliei for The Shopkeepers.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 