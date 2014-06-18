Washington, McKinley Elementary Principals Leaving Santa Barbara School District

Two elementary school principals are leaving the Santa Barbara Unified School District, spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said Wednesday.

Washington Elementary Principal Anne Hubbard is leaving to be superintendent/principal of the Cayucos Elementary School District, a K-8 district in San Luis Obispo County. She has been principal with the district for two years and “did a fabulous job,” Superintendent Dave Cash said in a statement.

She was one of four principals chosen to roll out a pilot program for one-to-one iPads this year.

McKinley Elementary Principal Tia Blickley is retiring after decades with the district. She was a teacher for 26 years at Washington Elementary, and taught at Franklin Elementary and Monroe Elementary. She became principal of McKinley in 2012.

“I want to publicly acknowledge her dedication to the students at McKinley and recognize her many years of service to our community,” Cash said.

Keyani said the district will hold meetings for parents at each school to gather input on the qualities families want for the next principal.

